Mutharika Makes Final Plea to Voters; ‘Choose Development Over Demos’

Malawi President Professor Peter Mutharika wrapped up his campaign with a plea to voters to vote for Mighty Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and United Democratic Front (UDF) alliance for development to forge ahead in the country.

President Mutharika, who is also presidential candidate for Mighty DPP-UDF alliance, was speaking on Saturday in Rumphi district ahead of fresh presidential elections slated for Tuesday, 23rd of June 2020.

Addressing thousands of supports in the district, President Mutharika said Malawians have the right to choose between development and destruction in the forth-coming elections.

“The election next week is for us to choose between going forward and moving backward. It is a choice between development and destruction.

It is a choice between peace and violence. Vote for DPP if you want peace, development and going forward,” said Professor Mutharika

The Malawian leader, Professor Mutharika also insisted that he won the May 2019 Presidential elections but the court and the opposition political parties agreed to rob him victory.

“Let us go and vote to get back our victory. Show them again that we got a clean win last year,” said President Mutharika who sounded very confident of another landslide victory.

Malawi will hold fresh presidential elections following the nullification of last year’s polls by the court.