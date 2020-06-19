Senior Chief Kaomba Of Kasungu Urges Malawians To Vote For DPP-UDF Alliance

One of most influential chiefs in Kasungu district, Senior Chief Kaomba has hit at the opposition Tonse Alliance, saying it does not have experience in the running of government affairs.

Senior Chief Kaomba was speaking at Kasungu Boma on Friday during a whistle stop tour by Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and United Democratic Front (UDF) alliance Presidential candidate Peter Mutharika.

The Chewa Chief, Senior Kaomba urged People from Kasungu district to vote for Mighty DPP-UDF alliance during the fresh presidential elections slated for Tuesday, 23rd June 2020.

According to the Senior chief, government has lined up and implemented various developments meant to uplift the lives of people of Kasungu.

‘It is only this alliance which has the capacity and experience to run government, the others are still kids in this game,’ said Chief Kaomba.

He also said the opposition has been running to the courts and holding demonstrations, a development that has derailed development in most parts of the country.

The Senior Chief also praised President Mutharika for picking UDF leader Atupele Muluzi as his runningmate who he hailed as being youthful, development oriented and focused.



‘Your Excellency, we the people of Kasungu are grateful for your choice of runningmate. Hon Muluzi is experienced in government as he has already served in your government,’ he added.

Senior Chief Kaomba also disclosed that some members of the Kamuzu Banda family have expressed gratitude to the President and his government for the support rendered in various forms.