Nankhumwa Hits At Rumour Mongers: ‘I will Die in Mighty DPP’

Mighty Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for the Southern Region, Kondwani Nankhumwa has pledged loyalty to President Professor Peter Mutharika and the governing DPP.

I will die in DPP- Nankhumwa

Nankhumwa, who is a senior cabinet minister in president Mutharika’s administration, made the pledge in an interview with a local media following social media reports that he has dumped Mighty DPP for Tonse Alliance.

The Minister Nankhumwa said he will remain Loyal to President Mutharika and that he will die in the Mighty DPP.

“I am loyal son of His Excellency President Professor Peter Mutharika and DPP family. Make no mistakes about; I will die a member of the party,” said Nankhumwa, who is the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Currently, Nankhumwa is conducting campaign rallies for the Mighty DPP-UDF alliance in the Southern Region ahead of Tuesday, 23 June Fresh Presidential elections.