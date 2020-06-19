MCP Strategist Kachaje Commends Muluzi

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Strategist Henry Kachaje has commended Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and United Democratic Front (UDF) alliance runningmate Atupele Muluzi describing him as workaholic.

Kachaje made the commendation on Thursday through his official facebook page. He said Malawi needs hard workers such as Muluzi for it to develop.

“Atupele is a hardworking,” posted Kachaje who is a well-known government critic and senior member for MCP-UTM alliance.

The Mighty DPP-UDF Alliance Presidential candidate Professor Peter Mutharika appointed Muluzi as his runningmate for the forth-coming 23rd June Presidential elections.