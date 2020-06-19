Malawi Redcross Condemns Cashgate Queen Joyce Banda For Politicizing Covid-19

The Malawi Red cross Society (MRCS) has in-directly condemned former President Dr. Joyce Banda and opposition political parties under the banner Tonse Alliance for politicizing Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

JB, Chilima under fire for politicizing Covid-19

The Former President Dr. Banda, who is also opposition President People’s Party (PP) founder, recently told a rally that there were no coronavirus cases in the country and she went further accusing the government of lying to Malawians.

Speaking in Mwanza after a two day Covid-19 awareness campaigns, MRCS Communications Officer, Felix Washoni expressed a concern with the conduct of some politicians who are politicizing the pandemic.

“It was very shameful for a political party leader standing on a podium telling the masses that there was no Covid 19 in the country.

If the tendency by such political party leaders continues it will be difficult for Malawi to combat the disease hence waste of resources on the fight against the pandemic,” said Washoni

Malawi government through the Minister of Information, Mark Botomani also condemned the remarks by the former Head of State Dr. Joyce Banda. He described the remarks as very ‘unfortunate’.

MRCS is on a countrywide Covid-19 awareness campaign raising awareness on transmission of the disease and its prevention measures to ensure there are no further spread of the disease.

The campaign has started with 20 districts across the country by conducting audio messages on mobile van apart from door to door awareness using megaphone by MRCS volunteers among communities.