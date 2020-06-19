IN A SHOW OF MASSIVE SUPPORT, MZUZU TURNS UP THE CHARM AS IT WELCOMES APM

One year after winning the election in May 2019, President Peter Mutharika returned to Northern region, this time to a more solid and more enthusiastic welcome.

By comparison with last year’s entry into Mzuzu weeks ahead of the election that time, this one was a triumphant return, judging by the crowds that turned up to welcome the President.

The Katoto Roundabout, the barometer of welcome to Mzuzu, choked with crowds such the President’s open vehicle stopped way before the roundabout as the passage was clogged by people.

The turn up this time is significant for a number of reasons. This is the region the opposition has used for the past one year to create anti-Mutharika sentiment after the elections last year.

MCP, UTM and their agent, HRDC, have used the region to mobilize for their violent demonstrations disguised as protest against Mutharika’s victory in the election last year.

In this region, these violent demonstrations exacted massive destruction of property, beatings of people and looting of businesses.

If the plan of the opposition was to suppress positive public sentiment against the President and the DPP as Malawi heads to the election next week, it looks like it has backfired. The violence may end up haunting the opposition.

And the North has suffered the worst violence by MCP. Most of the top officials it killed and jailed came from the North.

Their violence of the past one year may have just reminded all that MCP has not changed from its past of human rights abuses and killings.