I Have Abolished Quota System, APM Tells People In North

Malawi President Peter Mutharika has assured people in the North that he has abolished quota system of selecting students to public universities.

Government through the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology first announced the abolition in February 2020.

Speaking at Mzimba Boma on Friday, Mutharika said Malawi will be selecting students to public universities based on merit.

“I have abolished quota system. Every student should go to the university bases on merit,” said President Mutharika

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) government introduced Quota System in November 1987. The then University of Malawi Council Chair John Tembo made the official announcement during a graduation for the university in Zomba.

Since the abolition in February, Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) has become the first public university to implement the merit-based policy in its 2020 selection.