Fresh Elections Ballot Papers Finally in Malawi

Ballot Papers for the Malawi Fresh Presidential Elections slated for Tuesday, 23 June 2020 arrived in the country on Friday through Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) in Lilongwe.

Offloading ballots at KIA

A plane carrying the ballot papers Emirates plane, flight number EK 9757 landed at the Airport at 11:50 in the morning amid tough security by the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers.

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson, Justice Chifundo Kachale and representatives from political parties witnessed the offloading of the ballot papers at the airport.

According to MEC, from the airport to the constituencies the ballot papers will be escorted by MDF officers while from the constituency to the polling stations it will be a combination of MDF and Malawi Police Service (MPS).

On the polling day, two police Officers will be deployed at every polling station across the country.

However, for hotspot there will be a combination of MDF soldiers and the MPS officer providing security.

Meanwhile, the Commission in collaboration with the security agencies in coming up with a map for hotspot areas.

Malawi will hold fresh presidential elections on Tuesday, June 23 following the nullification of May 2019 elections by the court.