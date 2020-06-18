‘Zokonda Amayi’ Women Donate Over 20 Units Of Blood

By Samuel Phiri

Kasungu, June 18, Mana: Malawi Blood Transfusion Services (MBTS) has collected over 20 units of blood from Zokonda Amai Group Kasungu Chapter, who mobilized themselves to donate blood.

Zokonda Amai Kasungu chapter donating blood

The Group led by Abiti Umali, mobilized themselves and gathered at Chankhanga Primary School ready to donate blood to MBTS following the call that MBTS has been making through different Media houses.

In an interview with the leader of the group, Umali said that women do realize the goodness of donating blood and that they wanted to help MBTS meet their challenges following the closure of schools due to Covbid-19 pandemic.

“We want to support safe motherhood programme which is being championed by our first lady, Madam Gertrude Mutharika.

We have seen women dying when giving birth due to shortage of blood in our hospitals that was why we have decided to come and donate blood so that we help our fellow women,” she explained

Umali said that they want to help MBTS fill the gap of shortage of blood that has come due to the closure of schools following the directive that the president made in trying to control the spread of Covid-19.

“It is the duty of every Malawian to donate blood and save lives, therefore I call upon fellow women and all Malawians to join hands together in reaching out to those in need of blood by donating to MBTS and save lives,” she appealed.

MBTS Public Relations Assistant for Central Region, Chikumbutso Mbendera, commended the women for the timely donation saying that it would help in making sure that there was enough blood supply in all hospitals.

“We are very happy because this donation has come in good time where all our activities have been affected because of corona virus. We rely much on students but since the closure of schools we have been struggling to collect blood,” he said.

Mbendera appealed to every Malawian to emulate the good example by Zokonda Amai Kasungu Chapter for donating blood.

Zokonda Amai is a country wide radio based women group, which work hand in hand with government in all developmental aspects and they go around doing charity works.

Recently Zokonda Amai Kasungu chapter donated Covid-19 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and hand washing materials to Chamwabvi Health Centre in the district.