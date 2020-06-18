Nkhata Bay Voters to Defend Mutharika’s Victory

Nkhata Bay district voters have vowed to vote for Mighty Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and United Democratic Front (UDF) Alliance torch bearer, President Peter Mutharika in the coming fresh presidential elections.

The people made the promise during campaign rallies conducted by the Member of Parliament for the area, Symon Vuwa Kaunda held at Kachenga and Lisale wards in the district.

Representing Chiefs at Kachenga area, Group Village Headman Chingaliwa said people in Nkhata Bay especially those along the lakeshore area have their loyalty towards the DPP-UDF alliance in the fresh presidential election.

“We have been hearing of other political parties but none of them has taken an initiative to come and interact with us to witness how we live, we are humbled to be remembered by the DPP,” said Chingaliwa

Vuwa Kaunda arriving at the rally

The GVH cited MEDF loans, fertilizer and Malata subsidies, Malawi Rural Electrification Program (MAREP), infrastructural development, just to mention a few as an indication of good leadership.

He therefore asked for government to electrify lakeshore areas and have access to mobile phone networks which they believe will ease their livelihoods.

Kaunda therefore assured the people that President Mutharika is a very thoughtful leader who appreciates people who put him in power.

He further encouraged all traditional leaders to be supportive of the governing party in this case, DPP to continue reaping the benefits.

Malawi will hold fresh presidential elections on Tuesday, 23 June following the nullification of May 2019 polls by the court.