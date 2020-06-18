MEC Rebuffs HRDC On National Tally Centre

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has rejected a request from Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) to have the National Tally Centre moved from Blantyre to Lilongwe.

We will use College of Medicine in Blantyre-Kachale

The Electoral body, MEC has been using Comesa Hall at Chichiri Trade Fair Grounds in Blantyre as its National Tally Centre for the all pas presidential elections.

HRDC’s Chairperson, Gift Trapence on June 16 asked MEC to relocate the tally centre to Lilongwe to suit his master Lazarus Chakwera who is Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM alliance presidential candidate.

Speaking on Thursday during National Elections Consultation Meeting in Lilongwe, MEC chairperson Justice Chifundo Kachale said the commission will use College of Medicine Hall in Blantyre as it’s a National Tally Centre.

According to Kachale, only ten party monitors will be allowed at the National Tally Centre.

Malawi will hold fresh presidential elections on Tuesday, June 23 following the nullification of May 2019 Presidential elections by the courts.