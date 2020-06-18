MCP-UTM Alliance Leader Chakwera In Coma

The Opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM Party alliance Presidential Candidate for the much awaited fresh presidential elections, Dr. Lazarus Chakwera is reportedly sick.

Chakwera Critically Ill

According to sources close to ‘Reverend’ Chakwera, the MCP-UTM alliance presidential candidate is in coma and in need urgent medical attention in South Africa.

Chakwera since cancelled campaign rallies and whistle stop tours which were scheduled to take place on Thursday and Friday across the country ahead of 23 June fresh presidential elections.