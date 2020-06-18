Malawians Urged to Choose Development Over Demos

By Collings Kalivute and Maston Kaiya

Malawi President Prof. Peter Mutharika has called for support ahead of June 23 Fresh Presidential Election for his government to continue developing the country.

Speaking on Wednesday in Ntcheu, he said it was high time that Malawians chose development over demonstrations citing that his government has done a lot in developing the district as well as the country at large.

Mutharika said construction of Ntcheu Bus Depot, Stadium, Tsangano-Neno road and Kasinje which are all under construction are some of the developments which are being implemented under his leadership hence calling for the support on June 23 for him to continue implementing developments in the district.

“We are implementing a lot of developments in this district hence urging you people to vote for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and our partners United Democratic Front (UDF) so that we should continue implementing developments in the district as well as the country,” he pointed out.

The President disclosed that his government would renovate Mpira dam in the district to help in dealing with water challenges that people are facing in the district as well as Balaka.

Mutharika said that government would construct a K 400 million Dry Port in Liwonde that would help in creating job opportunities among the youth.

Minister of Disaster and Public Events, Everton Chimulirenji trashed opposition parties for using his name for campaigning.

He said Atupele Muluzi deserved to be a running mate for this Fresh Presidential Election based on their alliance.

“Opposition parties are using my name in their campaign rallies with the intentions of separating us.

It is not Muluzi or our Professor who removed me from being a vice president of this country but the opposition parties who rushed to court,” Chimulirenji lamented.

The Country is expected to go to the polls in the fresh presidential Elections slated for June 23, 2020 where DPP-UDF and Tonse Alliance are the main contenders.