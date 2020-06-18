Malawi Fresh Polls Ballot Papers to Arrive Tomorrow

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson, Justice Chifundo Kachale says ballot Papers for the fresh presidential elections will arrive in the country on Friday through Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe.

Ballot Papers to arrive tomorrow -Kachale

The Chairperson Justice Kachale was speaking on Thursday during National Elections Consultative Forum (NECOF) meeting held at Crossroads Hotel in Lilongwe.

He said the plane carrying the ballot papers and other electoral materials will arrive at the airport in the morning.

“Emirates plane, flight number EK 9757 which will be carrying the materials is expected to land at Kamuzu International Airport at 11.35am,” said Justice Kachale

He added: “We are requesting the three contesting political parties to send up to ten representatives each to the Airport to witness the arrival and dispatch of the ballot papers.”

According to MEC, from the airport to the constituencies the ballot papers will be escorted by Malawi Defence Force (MDF) officers while from the constituency to the polling stations it will be a combination of MDF and Malawi Police Service (MPS).

On the polling day, two police Officers will be deployed at every polling station across the country.

However, for hotspot there will be a combination of MDF soldiers and the MPS officer providing security.

Meanwhile, the Commission in collaboration with the security agencies in coming up with a map for hotspot areas.

Malawi will hold fresh presidential elections on Tuesday, June 23 following the nullification of May 2019 elections by the court.