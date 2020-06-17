Vote For DPP-UDF Alliance For Continued Development-Muluzi

Mighty Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and United Democratic Front (UDF) Alliance running mate, Atupele Muluzi on Tuesday urged voters in Zomba to tick President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika in the June 23 fresh presidential election for continued economic development.

The incoming State Vice President Muluzi made the remarks at Chinsewu Trading Center in Traditional Authority Mlumbe in the district.

“We are going to cast our vote very soon. Let’s not make a mistake. All our votes should go to Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika. He has good plans to develop Zomba.

I myself am Minister of Energy I will make sure to convey all your development needs to President Mutharika and be assured that Zomba will change,” said Muluzi.

Legislator for Zomba Lisanjala, William Susuwere Banda said President Mutharika made a right choice to settle for Muluzi.

“He is a humble man who can ably deliver on the position. Ladies and gentlemen let me encourage all of you to cast your vote for APM and automatically you are also doing the same for Muluzi who has a good agenda for the DPP-UDF Alliance,” said Banda.

At Zomba Chingale, Parliamentarian for the area, Lonnie Chijere Phiri, said people of Zomba have all the reasons for voting for President Mutharika because he promised them the Lirangwe – Chingale Road.

“This area is low lying and we have difficulties moving around the constituency more especially in the rainy season. Thus construction of this road to tarmac will open up the area to more economic activities hence the need to support APM,” said Phiri.

Muluzi also highlighted of other Government initiatives to improve economic livelihoods of people such as social cash transfer, cheap fertilizer, Medef loans, and Greenbelt irrigation schemes among others.-MBC