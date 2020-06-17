Off Tonse Alliance Lawyers Demos

BY JACK BANDA

In my quest to make sense of the protest carried out by Tonse Alliance Lawyers today, I read the placards, comments on social media and listened to the speeches.

I will talk about what Mordecai Msiska said but let me point out here that, all things considered, what we saw today is a symptom of how the judiciary has degenerated over the period Justice Andrew Nyirenda has been at the helm.

What that section of lawyers displayed today is tribalism, mediocrity and politics. It is a crying shame for the judiciary.

I listened to Mordecai Msiska speak, he tried to put thought to what he was saying. At some point he even had notes he referred to.

There’s a time he spoke like a lawyer when he said, the conditions of service under which Andrew Nyirenda was employed was illegal because the constitution says retirement for a judge is at 65 years old.

It is a good argument for a lawyer in court but not in the streets. That is clumsy because, what he told us with that is that Muhara is right after all according to the conditions of service.

That aside, Mordecai Msiska tried to explain what constitution is in a philosophical way. This is where you see the confusion in the judiciary about who they are within the system and what the constitution is.

It doesn’t matter that this is the document that they use every day but once he said the constitution is not a document, it is people speaking, I had to pose a minute and think.

In my thoughts, I thought about what the Tonse Alliance lawyers were doing in the streets:

Whose voice were they representing? When you say it is people speaking, which people. I am neither MCP nor UTM but I am speaking, is my voice constitution? Are the lawyers that marched the voice that we should take as the constitution? Is the voice that is telling us that Andrew Nyirenda can’t go or should not go, the constitution? How is refusing Andrew Nyirenda’s departure the constitution?

What I would suggest is that when Andrew Nyirenda is gone, we need to properly define the constitution for us to understand where we belong and our responsibilities.

Listening to these people:

They look at the constitution synonymous with judiciary. When we say, the constitution is the supreme law of the land, they think that they are the constitution and therefore what they say, (their voice) is Supreme.

They call it rule of law and rest of us have to ask how high, when they, as the law says, jump!!. I don’t take the constitution as the voice of the people myself, I think that is wrong and cheating people.

The constitution is law of the land, not voice. That law however gives us the permission and the space to speak freely