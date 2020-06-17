Mzikamanda Acting Chief Justice; Nyirenda Proceeds On Leave

The Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal Judge, Justice Rezine Mzikamanda has started working as Acting Chief Justice, the public broadcaster Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) reported on Wednesday.

According to the article published on MBC Online, the Acting Chief Justice Mzikamanda replaces Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda who has proceeded on leave pending retirement.

Mzikamanda is the most senior Judge at the Supreme Court of Appeal after Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda and Justice of Appeal Edward Twea and three others who are all proceeding on leave pending retirement.

Public Service Conditions for Judicial Officers do not provide for buying-off or commutation of leave days.

Both the Chief Justice Nyirenda and Justice of Appeal Twea have their leave days in excess of over 500 days which would take them beyond their retirement age.

According to our Judiciary sources, Mzikamanda has assumed office because constitutionally, in the absence of a substantive Chief Justice, the most senior Judge of Appeal takes over the responsibilities of the top Judge as processes of identifying a replacement for the Chief Justice take place.

This is not the first time that a serving Chief Justice has gone on leave pending retirement as previous holders of the office namely Justices Lovemore Munlo and Anastasia Msosa left office in a similar fashion.

Mzikamanda, a Chewa by tribe from Lilongwe district, was appointed Judge of the High Court in 1997 after serving for many years in the Magistrate Court. He also served as the Director of the Anti-Corruption Bureau in 2013.