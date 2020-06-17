Mutharika to Turn Malawi Into Singapore, Conquers UTM-MCP’s Bedroom

The Mighty Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and United Democratic Front (UDF) alliance Presidential candidate Professor Peter Mutharika has reiterated his commitment to transform Malawi to higher levels.

President Professor Mutharika made the promised at Biwi Triangle in Lilongwe during a campaign whistle stop tour ahead of fresh presidential elections slated for Tuesday, 23 June.

The Malawian leader, Professor Mutharika said the Mighty DPP-UDF administration will continue initiating various development activities in the country.

“We will continue implementing various development projects across the country. Iam urging you all to vote for DPP-UDF alliance,” said President Mutharika

President Professor Mutharika also attacked opposition the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) for failing to develop the country during its 31 year old rule. He said the opposition only managed to construct one road.

“Pa zaka 31 MCP inamanga msewu umodzi okha… but we managed to build over seven roads within a short period of time,” said Mutharika adding that government will continue to improving roads infrastructure.

Taking his turn, Senior Chief Tsabango of Lilongwe urged to vote for Mighty DPP-UDF alliance for the sake of development to continue in the country.

Malawi will hold fresh presidential elections on June 23 following the nullification of May 2019 elections by the court.