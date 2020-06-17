Mutharika Ready to Defend Victory

Malawi President Professor Peter Mutharika has asked Malawians to vote for Mighty Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and United Democratic Front (UDF) alliance in forth-coming elections.

The Malawian leader, Professor Mutharika was speaking on Wednesday at Ntcheu Boma during a whistle stop tour on his way to Lilongwe. He said it will be a mistake for people to vote for Tonse Alliance led by Lazarus Chakwera.

Mutharika insisted that he won the May 21 presidential elections and has since urged voters to defend the victory come June 23 for development to continue making good strides in the country.

Part of cloud in Ntcheu

“There’s a precedent to what am saying. When the opposition came to power in 2012, Bingu National Stadium, Malawi University of Science and Technology and Umodzi Park projects all stalled. So make a right choice come June 23,” said President Mutharika

The First Citizen also said Government has outlined several development projects that have been budgeted for.

“This year the price of fertilizer has been reduced to K5000 so that most households should manage to purchase. Ntcheu- Kasinje road, Mpira Dam project, houses for chiefs, duty free vehicles for chiefs and churches, all these plus social cash transfer initiative is budgeted for,” said President Mutharika.

He said youth and women economic empowerment has been taken care of through the K15 billion MEDEF loans.