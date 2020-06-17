Chief Justice Nyirenda Asked to Use Leave Days Wisely: ‘Go and Write Your Biography’

Government through the Minister of Information and Civic Education, Mark Botomani has asked Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda to use his leave days in reflecting on career life and write his biography.

Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda accumulated leave days

The Chief Justice Nyirenda who is due to retire in December next year has accumulated more leave days (572 days) than his working days hence the forced leave.

In a statement Botomani said Public Service Conditions for Judicial Officers do not provide for buying off or commutation of leave days.

According to Botomani, Section 12 (2b) of the Judiciary Conditions of Service says that “a judicial officer may opt to carry forward accumulated leave days towards retirement.”

“It is for this reason that Government finds it proper that the Honourable Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda should enjoy his leave days, with his family, while still enjoying full benefits of his office.

His Lordship is author of several scholarly and practical articles and a book titled “A Comparative Analysis of the Human Rights Chapter under the Malawi Constitution in An International Perspective,” said Botomani

He added: “It is the wish of Government that the Honourable Chief Justice could use his holiday to reflect on his career and probably write his biography and/or other books that would be useful to the law practice and other fields.”

Chief Justice was born on 26th December, 1956 and graduated with a Bachelor of Laws from Chancellor College, University of Malawi, in 1980 and immediately joined the Ministry of Justice as State Advocate.

Andrew Nyirenda was appointed as Chief Justice 12th March, 2015 by the state president Professor Peter Mutharika.