Bello Eyes Return to Nomads

By Arkangel Tembo, MANA

Bello still has the love for the badge-Pic Arkangel Tembo, Mana

Nigerian based striker, Amos Bello has said he would like to return to his former club, Be Forward Wanderers after undergoing a successful knee operation which he sustained in 2017 at Bingu National Stadium.

The injury kept Bello almost for four years without playing football until he travelled back to his country for further help.

Bello, who is currently a free agent and based in his home country told the Malawi News Agency on that reunification with his former club is on his mind.



“I would like to return to Wanderers. I don’t know when or how or what, but playing at Wanderers obviously I like it.

I have great memories for Wanderers. Wanderers is a lovely family and it was great memory and it surely remains one of the best part of my life and am looking forward to a day when I will be part of this great club again.”

The striker Belo said there was a lot of talk about him when he was in Malawi.

“I was also injured for a while so it wasn’t a good moment for me. My contract expired while l was still in love with the Nomads but it was difficult to negotiate for another contract while l was injured,” he said.

He said he couldn’t see himself joining another club as such he ended up going back to Nigeria to seek medical help on his injured knee saying he can now proudly say that he is back to his fitness.

Bello said he would be happy to reunite with his countryman, Babatunde Adepoju, who is also at Wanderers.

“It will be nice to reunite with my countryman, Babatunde who is already at Wanderers. Looking forward to discussing with the Nomads officials because it is my desire to play for the club again,” said Bello.

Be Forward Wanderers general secretary, Victor Maunde said they have no problem welcoming back Bello, but was quick to stress that his return can only be subjected to two conditions.

“He is always welcome to Lali-Lubani because we still regard him as our son, but on two conditions which are assessment by the coaches and how he could fit into our budget. He is a brilliant player and we enjoyed his stay at Wanderers,” said Maunde.

Currently, the Nomads have two players from abroad namely, Eric Atsigah from Ghana and Babatunde Adepoju from Nigeria.