Mutharika On Nationwide Campaign Trail Ahead of Fresh Polls

His Excellency the President, Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika will go on a country wide tour beginning as follows:

On Wednesday, 17th June, 2020, the President will depart Blantyre for Lilongwe and make a stopover at Ntcheu Boma at 12:00 O’clock.

At 3 O’clock, the Malawi leader will address people at Biwi Triangle in the city of Lilongwe.

According to a statement from the Office of President and Cabinet on Thursday, 18th June, His Excellency the President will at 11 O’clock address people at Mzimba Boma.

Later the same day at 2 O’clock the Malawi leader will be at Chitipa Boma and finally at 4 O’clock His Excellency the President will address people at Karonga Boma.