MCP Will Never Change- Muluzi

Part of the huge crowd that patronized Muluzi’s rally-Photo Credit Kondwani Magombo-Mana

The incoming State Vice President Atupele Muluzi has warned people in the country against voting for opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) describing it as a violent party.

Muluzi, who is Mighty Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and United Democratic Front Alliance (UDF) runningmate, was speaking over the week-end at St Augustine Primary School Ground in Mangochi.

“I can assure you that MCP will never change for the better; what the party has demonstrated over the past eleven months since we voted in 2019 is enough proof of what they are and will always be,” said Muluzi while urging people to vote for DPP-UDF alliance.

Sub-TA Mambo, who spoke on behalf of Senior Chief Mponda, assured Muluzi that all chiefs in Mangochi will rally behind the DPP-UDF Alliance and that they will urge their subjects to follow suit.

Mambo said giving Mutharika a vote is the only way the chiefs and their subjects in Mangochi can say ‘thank you’ for all the developments that Mangochi has had under the DPP-led government.

Malawi will hold fresh presidential elections on June 23 following the nullification of May 2019 Presidential elections by the court.