CCAP Blantyre Synod Urges Voters to Save Malawi from Destroyers

The Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP)-Blantyre Synod has urged Malawians to save the country from destroyers ahead of Fresh Presidential elections slated for June 23 in the country.

Vote for peace loving president- Rev Gama

The synod made the appeal in a letter addressed to CCAP-Blantyre Synod flocks jointly signed by the synod’s moderator, Masauko Mbolembole and General Secretary Billy Gama.

According to Synod, Malawi needs a leader who advocates for peace, love and unity not leaders who use violence to fulfill their political ambitions a statement which was in-direct reference to Lazarus Chakwera who has been leading violent demonstrations in the country.

“..Many Malawians have suffered a lot of violence and destruction. We therefore, do not want hear or see leaders advocate violence without caring, for the suffering caused upon lives of God’s people. Malawi needs peace utmost.

It is our divine duty to choose a leader who stands for justice and stop the violence and destruction which many are silently suffering. Our vote can stop the violence, injustice and evil in this land.” Reads the letter in part.

The letter added: “A leader without love for the people will breed evil and misery into the land. A leader who is influenced by spirit of hatred will only destroy our country.”

The Synod further appealed voters to elect experienced leaders who will continue developing the country not the power hungry ‘creatures’ who want to steal tax payers money once elected.

Malawi will hold fresh presidential elections on June 23, thus according to Electoral Commission.

