Mchacha Attacks ‘Selfish’ Chilima On One Million Jobs

Mighty Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Regional Governor for South, Charles Mchacha has asked Saulos Chilima to stop lying to Malawians that Tonse Alliance will create one million jobs.

Chilima is selfish-Mchacha

Mchacha was speaking at Nyambabwe Primary School Ground in Blantyre during the launch of Nyasa Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers stadia projects by President Professor Peter Mutharika.

“He self-drives his cars, carries a bag of fertilizer and he claims that he will be Minister of Finance. If he has given himself all these roles, where will the one million jobs come from?” asked Mchacha, who is also Minister of irrigation.

Mchacha then appealed to Malawians to vote for Mighty DPP and United Democratic Front (UDF) alliance in the forth coming presidential lectio0ns for development to forge ahead.

Malawi will hold fresh presidential elections on June 23 following the nullification of May 2019 Presidential elections by the court.