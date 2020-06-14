All Set For Drive In Car Festival- DJ Wayne

By Moses Nyirenda

Lilongwe, June 14, Mana: The Lilongwe based DJs will host a rare festival dubbed ‘Drive in car Fest’ on June 21, 2020 at Lilongwe Golf Club, as a way of providing entertainment to people of Lilongwe and surrounding areas amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

DJ Wayne-everything is set for the festival

In an interview with one of the DJs lined for the festival, DJ Wayne said all was set for the festival to take place.

“Everything is in place for the upcoming festival and this includes; magnificent sound and good stage. We are calling the festival as ‘Drive in car Fest’ because the patrons will be given a radio frequency which will allow them to patronise the show while seated in their cars.

“This setup has been done to maintain social distance as one way of preventing the spread of the Coronavirus disease among the participants during the show.

“For this reason, all patrons will not be allowed to move out of their cars during the festival unless otherwise,” DJ Wayne said.

He added that apart from enjoying the music played, the attendees will also enjoy photo shoot session with amazing models and will also get their cars washed among other activities.

According to DJ Wayne, other DJs on the list for the festival include; VJ Ice, DJ Maya and DJ Shortie.

He further said participants to the show will be asked to pay K2000 on the door while food and drinks will be sold separately at reasonable prices.

The DJ also said the festival will be the first of its kind to happen in the country; hence an appeal to fun-seekers to patronise the event in their large numbers.

“The festival will happen here in Malawi for the first time, therefore, I am encouraging the residents of Lilongwe and surrounding areas who love entertainment to patronise the event in large numbers,” he said.

One of the Lilongwe-based fun seekers, Fraser Konzentani said he was ready to patronise the festival.

“It is my first time to hear about car festival happening here in Malawi and I am very curious to patronise this event to experience the new development in as far as entertainment is concerned,” Konzentani said.

The festival has been organised by AV and Tech Team under Sound Addicts Studios in collaboration with Great Dominion TV and Pentecostal Life (PL) FM Radio.