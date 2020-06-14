Accountant General Calls For Personal Integrity

By Memory Chatonda

Blantyre, June 14, Mana: Accountant General in the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Sungani Mandala has advised public officers to have integrity when using the new Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS) when transacting government business.

Mandala

The new system, which is expected to be operational on July 1, will provide Malawians with improved financial management services through timely production of financial statements to promote transparency and accountability, enhance planning and budgeting processes as well as security in processing government financial transactions, among others.

Speaking during the official opening ceremony of IFMIS end-users training over the weekend in Blantyre, Mandala said although government is implementing the system to tighten controls that will enhance accountability of public resources, there is no way it can achieve its intended purpose without the integrity of officers who will be using the new IFMIS.

“If the people operating the system do not have integrity, the system on its own cannot control abuse of public resources and its associated misreporting,” he said.

“It is only when we combine integrity of the users with this reliable IFMIS that we are going to achieve our mission of designing, developing and providing high quality financial management services to the public sector in line with national international accounting standards,” added Mandala.

In his remarks, Secretary for the Department of Human Resources Management and Development, Hilario Chimota described the training as an asset in ensuring that government has skilled human resource to properly operate the system.

“As you may be aware, the successful implementation of any system relies on the skilled workforce. It is at the heart of government to conduct a series of end users training as one of the final preparation activities towards the implementation of the new IFMIS,” Chimota said.

Chimota

“I have no doubt that soon after the training, officers entrusted with this responsibility of operating the system will be able to transact government business easily,” he said.

Chimota, therefore, commended the consultant, Twenty Third Century Systems (TTCS) Limited for supporting government in coming up with the new IFMIS to help in the smooth operation of the financial business services.

One of the participants, Thokozani Kapiza, said the training programme was timely, pledging to take it seriously to meet the expectations of all Malawians.

“We know that the expectation of Malawians is to have this system implemented as soon as possible in a bid to tightly close all the loopholes of financial mismanagement.

“As such, we are geared to take the training seriously and above all, uphold our integrity when operating the new IFMIS,” Kapiza said.

Account General officials

Among other features, the new system will have commitment control, electronic document management system, biometric equipment and new integrated modules, according to TTCS Limited Managing Director, Gilford Kapyola.

The training has attracted participants from accounts, procurement and administrative departments.