Police Officer Dies Of Covid-19, Mutharika Consoles Bereaved Family

His Excellency the President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of the Malawi Police Services has condoled with the bereaved family and members of the Malawi Police Service (MPS) for the loss of Police Officer; Senior Superintendent Rodgers Kazembe.

According to a statement issued by the Statehouse Press Secretary Mgeme Kalilani, the President has been informed that the late Senior Superintendent Kazembe has succumbed to a coronavirus infection, becoming the first active security officer of the Republic of Malawi to pass-on, due to coronavirus.

Professor Mutharika is therefore reminding all Malawians that coronavirus remains an increasingly present danger in our society having recorded 481 confirmed cases to date.

As such, the President urges all Malawians to be on our guard and continue observing preventive measures.

The body of the late Senior Superintendent Kazembe has since been laid to rest with health personnel taking charge of the ceremony in line with burial guidelines of Coronavirus-related deaths.

President Professor Mutharika is asking all Malawians to unite in prayer for the family of Senior Superintendent Kazembe.