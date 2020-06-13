Mutharika Donates Buses to Bullets, Nomads

Malawi President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has donated two buses to Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Be Forward Wanderers.

Mutharika made the donation on Saturday at Nyambabwe Primary School Ground in Blantyre during the official launch of Stadia projects for the two super league teams.

“Am donating two buses today one for Nyasa Bullets and the other one for Be Forward wanderers,” said Professor Mutharika

The donation follows a request from officials from the two Blantyre super league giants.

In his remarks, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president Walter Nyamilandu Manda hailed president Mutharika for his commitment to develop football in the country.