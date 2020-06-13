Malawi Record 48 New Covid-19 Cases

Malawi has registered 48 new COVID-19 cases, three new recoveries, and one new death, official statistics say.

The new death was one of our frontline officers in the COVID-19 fight. All these new cases are associated with travel history.

Sixteen more new cases were identified during screening at Mwanza border between 3rd June to 10th June 2020.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 529 cases including 5 deaths. Of these cases, 430 are imported infections and 86 are locally transmitted while 13 are still under investigation.

Sixty-eight of the total cases have now recovered bringing the total number of active cases to 456.

Some cases that are consistently testing positive after 14 days of diagnosis are being monitored closely.

The average age of the cases is 31.7 years, the youngest case is aged 1 year, the oldest is 75 years and 67% are male.

The country has so far conducted 8003 COVID-19 tests in 25 COVID-19 testing sites.