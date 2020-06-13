Malawi, India Sign MK 161 Billion Grant to Improve Water Supply

By Moses Nyirenda

Lilongwe, June 13, Mana: Malawi and Exim Bank of India have signed a USD 215.68 million (more than MK161.17 billion)Line of Credit (LoC) to support implementation of drinking water supply projects for Blantyre and Southern Region Water Boards.

The LoC will be used for construction of a new water source for Blantyre Water Board on Shire River and associated infrastructure.

The grant will also be used to construct 30 MW Solar Power plant for pumping of water, and establishment and extension of water supply schemes in Southern Region Water Board areas of jurisdiction.

Speaking on Friday after the signing ceremony in New Delhi, India, Malawi High Commissioner to India, George Mkondiwa said the signing of the LoC has come at a better time considering many challenges Blantyre and Zomba as growing cities face in the course of providing potable water to the people.

He further said the implementation of drinking water supply projects for Blantyre and Southern Region Water Boards would address water shortages occurring in Blantyre, Zomba and surrounding areas.

Malawi has previously accessed LoCs from Exim Bank of India and utilised these

for various projects including the construction of the Strategic Fuel Storage facilities in the three regions of Malawi.

The previous grants have also been used in the implementation of the Greenbelt Project, Construction of Sugar Factory in Salima and the Likhubula Water Project for Blantyre City and surrounding districts.