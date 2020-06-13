Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda Retires After ‘Destroying’ Malawi

Malawi Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda has gone on leave pending retirement, Chief Secretary to the government has confirmed.

According to the Chief Secretary, the Chief Justice has accumulated more leave days than the remainder of his working days to retirement date.

It further states that in accordance with the Constitution, the most senior Justice of Appeal will act as Chief Justice until such time as President Mutharika will appoint a successor.

Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda was appointed in 2015 by the state president Professor Peter Mutharika.