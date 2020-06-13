APM Ready For Re-Election

Malawi President Professor Peter Mutharika, who is also Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and United Democratic Front (UDF) alliance Presidential candidate, says he is ready for the fresh presidential elections.

Mutharika, Atupele Formidable Force

Mutharika was speaking on Saturday at Nyambadwe Primary School Ground in Blantyre during the launch of Nyasa Bullets and Be Forward wanderer’s stadia projects.

The Malawian leader, Professor Mutharika said he already won during the May 2019 presidential elections but opposition decided to ‘rob’ him victory through the court which nullified the elections.

“I can’t wait for the fresh presidential election…I will win again with a landslide victory,” said Mutharika while urging people to vote for Mighty DPP.-UDF alliance.

President Mutharika also condemned the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and its Political bedfellow UTM party for inciting political violence ahead of the fresh elections.

“The opposition UTM-MCP alliance is afraid of the forth coming elections as results they have resorted into violence.

They attacked my convoy here in Ndirande some week ago and last week they also attacked Atupele Muluzi’s convoy in Dowa this must stop,” said President Mutharika

Malawi will hold fresh Presidential elections on June 23, thus according to Malawi Electoral Commission.