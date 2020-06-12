No Application Against Fresh Presidential Elections- Court

High Court Registrar, Agnes Patemba has dismissed reports circulating on social media platforms indicating that officials from governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) have obtained an injunction against holding of fresh presidential elections on 23 June.

On Friday, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and its political bedfellow UTM Party propaganda team led by Richard Chimwendo Banda and Ulemu Msungama stormed the social media with ‘fake’ news that DPP’s Symon Vuwa Kaunda and other officials have obtained an injunction against fresh polls.

In an interview with a local media, Patemba said country’s courts do not have any application from anyone wishing to secure an injunction against the holding of the fresh election as it is being reported on the social media.

Malawi will hold fresh presidential elections on June 23 following the nullification of May 2019 Presidential elections by the court.

Meanwhile, a survey conducted by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has tipped the incumbent President Peter Mutharika to win with 52% while MCP-UTM president Lazarus Chakwera will be second with 47% of the total votes.