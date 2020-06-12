New MEC Commissioners Brief Mutharika on Elections Preparations

The newly appointed MEC Chair Justice Dr Chifundo Kachale together with the Commissioners on Friday evening met and introduced themselves to President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika at the Sanjika Palace in Blantyre.

The President was accompanied by the Secretary General of the DPP, the DPP Director of Elections, the National Campaign Director, and other Senior Officials of the party.

In the meeting amongst other issues, the Chair briefed the President and his team on how preparations are going on for the Fresh Presidential Election.

The President in his remarks asked them to make sure that all weak areas that were identified are sealed and that all stakeholders should be satisfied with the outcome of the results despite that the time of preparation is limited.

In the afternoon, the Commissioners met Mbakuwaku Movement for Development (MMD) President Peter Kuwani and are also expected to meet Tonse alliance presidential candidate Lazarus Chakwera in Lilongwe on Saturday