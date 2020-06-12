MCP Survey Tips Mutharika To Win Presidential Polls With 52%

The Mighty Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and United Democrat Front (UDF) Presidential Candidate, Peter Mutharika and his runningmate Atupele Muluzi have been tipped to win the forth coming fresh presidential elections.

According to a survey conducted by opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and its political bedfellow UTM Party, the UDF-DPP will win with 52% while MCP-UTM alliance led by Lazarus Chakwera and Saulos Chilima will be second with 47% of the total votes.

Malawi will hold fresh presidential elections on June 23 following the nullification of May 2019 presidential elections by the Court citing irregularities.