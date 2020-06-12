Malawi court disputes social media reports on DPP getting stay order to stop polls

Malawi Court on Friday, June 12, 2020 rubbished social media reports Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) sought stay order stopping forthcoming fresh presidential elections slated for June 23, 2020.

The Registrar of the High Court, Agnes Patemba disclosed that the country’s courts do not have any application from anyone wishing to secure an injunction against the holding of the fresh election.

She told Zodiak online that the matter is not correct as it is being portrayed in the social media and elsewhere.

Patemba was responding to our inquiry on social media reports that some cabinet members including Simon Vuwa Kaunda were on Friday attempting to obtain an injunction in the Lilongwe courts to stop the holding of the fresh presidential election in June 23.