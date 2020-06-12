Joyce Banda COVID-19 denial statements are irresponsible and unbefitting of a former President

Joyce Banda’s political statements on the Coronavirus have been rightly condemned by both government leaders and even supporters of the Tonse Alliance. In a play to gain favor for her diminishing political fortunes and influence in the Tonse Alliance Banda claimed there is no Coronavirus in Malawi.

In response the Malawi Government has dismissed as false and irresponsible remarks made by former President Joyce Banda that the country has no Covid-19 cases. In a statement by the Minister of Information Mark Botoman says such remarks, coming from a parent and a former president, are not only irresponsible but also unfortunate and lacking in patriotism.

According to Botoman, it is clear that former President Mrs. Joyce Banda has no love for the country and does not care if many Malawians die of the pandemic. The statement further says Covid-19 is real and claiming people’s lives. Meanwhile, Malawi has lost four lives while other countries have lost thousands of lives according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Government would therefore like to put the record straight that all donor funds meant for Covid-19 interventions are channeled through UNICEF and not Account Number One. Even funds coming from Account Number One at Treasury are managed using Public Finance Management which ensures accountability of every single tambala.

The Minister says it is, therefore, insensitive for the former president to pretend as if Government is hiding information on Covid-19. Government therefore appeals to the former president to desist from politicizing the pandemic.

Joyce Banda has been making claims that are beneath her that drew the ire of Malawi President Peter Mutharika, who took a swipe at her remarks at the Njamba Tonse Alliance rally where she alleged that the incumbent president went to China for a drinking spree instead of doing the job he was sent for during the late Bingu Wa Mutharika regime.

Former Joyce Banda, who also served as Vice President during the Bingu regime from 2009 to 2012, told a gathering that President Mutharika got drunk in China where he was sent for official duties.

Responding, Mutharika told a multitude of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) supporters at Goliati in Thyolo district that enmity between him and former president Joyce Banda started way back in 2007 during the reign of his brother Bingu when he thwarted Banda’s plans to have sexual escapades with his brother. “I don’t drink Kachasu. I drink red wine,” Mutharika said.

He added: “On December 27, we signed a bilateral agreement with China. On March 12, we went back to China with Bingu. This time we also took Banda as foreign affairs minister though she was useless. After finishing our duties in Beijing, we went to Shanghai for accommodation. So, Joyce Banda wanted to book a room next to president. I said no! This will not happen. Uhule wako wa ku Lilongwe usabweretse kuno ku China. A Bingu amadya nsima, samadya deya ayi (do not bring your prostitution here in China. Bingu eats Nsima not husks).”