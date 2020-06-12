BUSINESSMAN DONATES LIFE SAVING EQUIPMENT TO HOSPITALS TO FIGHT COVID19

SF International representative donates to Dr. Jere of MediCare

Shiraz Ferreira of SF International continues to play a leading role in supporting the government authorities in the fight against the spread of the virus.

In a recent development that showcases support for the local healthcare sector in its fight to save human lives, the Good Samaritan has donated life saving equipment namely ventilators, oxygen cylinders, NIV masks, respiratory masks, infrared thermometers and 10million kwacha cash to various hospitals and clinics in the country.

Dr. Piringu of Mtengo Umodzi Private Clinic receiving the donation from SF International

Some of the benefited hospitals were Mtengo Umodzi Private Clinic, Medicare Clinic, LMJ Clinic helping more than 3000 patients daily. The donated items are estimated to be worth K60million kwacha.

Apart from those donations, the businessman will also be providing Personal Protective Equipment PPEs, patient monitors, and ventilators to more hospitals across the country.

Handing over the donation on behalf of Ferreira, SF International’s Director of Finance Lewis Kalolokesya said the PPE kits would help thousands of doctors, nurses, and paramedics whereas one ventilator can help support up to seven critical patients.

Sobir Nathanic, chairman for LMJ Hospital and administrator Mr. Irshad Bari all smiles upon receiving the donation

“These efforts are part of our multi-million relief support primarily to help in saving lives in this critical moment of Covid19 as well as to ensure comprehensive medical care.

“Machinery for an overburdened health sector is where most of the preventable deaths happen. That’s why we have stepped in to support advanced COVID patients, to give them the best shot at recovery,” he said.

Receiving the donation, Mr. Sabir Nathanie, chairman for LMJ Hospital and the hospital’s administrator Mr. Irshad Bari said the support comes at a critical time as hospitals across the country are burdened due to the increasing numbers of positive coronavirus cases.

“We are thankful to Mr. Ferreira for this great initiative and for supporting us when assistance is needed the most. We hope to work together with great spirit in the future as well.” He said.

Taking his turn Mtengo Umodzi’s director Dr Paul Chibingu commended SF International for the donation saying it had come at a right time.

“We call upon all well-wishers to emulate good gesture displayed by Mr. Ferreira towards saving people’s lives from Covid-19,” he said.

Medicare’s hospital director Dr. Jere was all smiles for the donation saying it would go a longway towards fighting Covid-19 at the hospital. This was not the first time for Mr. Ferreira to display commitment in the fight against Covid-19. He was one of the first Malawians to donate Covid-19 prevention relief items to schools from across the country.