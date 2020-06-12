APM has managed Malawi economy well–Lipipa

Member of Parliament for Blantyre City South Noel Lipipa has commended President Peter Mutharika for his effort in making sure that the economy is well managed.

Responding to the State on National Address (SONA) on Thursday in Parliament, Lipipa who is a member of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) said in spite of of political instability, the economy is still strong with inflation in single digits and this is because of Mutharika’s effort.

“President Peter Mutharika has indeed managed the economy of Malawi.

“The post-election violence and the coronavirus pandemic meant government could not collect enough revenue but with all that the economy is still well. The interest rates are still low, we have the inflation on single digits and this is evidence enough that the President of this country Proffessor Arthur Peter Mutharika is a good leader,” said Lipipa.

He also hailed the DPP government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic saying the government has done everything in power to make sure people are safe and protected from the pandemic and that they are not suffering.

“On Coronavirus pandemic we commend President Peter Mutharika because he has responded to the pandemic very well.

“Government has identified 172,000 households and each house has received K35,000 per month and they will be receiving this K35,000 in the next 6 months. this is a true commitment in the welfare of these households,” said Lipipa.

Lipipa further added that the DPP government continues to demonstrate its resolve in lifting Malawi from poverty to prosperity.

On Thursday, Parliament adopted President Peter Mutharika’s state of the Nation Address (SONA) which the Malawi leader presented to the House last week Friday.