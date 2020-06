A police vehicle on the convoy of vice president, Dr. Saulos Chilima, has been involved in a road accident. This has happened while Chilima, runningmate to Dr. Lazarus Chakwera in the MCP-UTM alliance, was on the campaign trail in Ntcheu.

A number of police officers have been rushed to Balaka District Hospital. UTM spokesperson, Dr. Joseph Chidanti-Malunga, says the vice president has since called-off the last of his whistle-stop rallies on this trip.