Presidential Elections Case MCP, UTM Lawyers Taken To Task Over MK 9.7 Billion Legal Fee

By Mphatso Sam

MCP-UTM Lawyers under fire

Concerned Citizens has made reservations over UTM Party and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) lawyers that are demanding legal cost of K9.7 billion after representing the two parties in the recent presidential election case.

The group’s Chairperson,Phillip Kamangirah said in a press statement this week that Taxation Bill states that legal counsels with less than 10 years’ experience be paid MK30, 000 per hour while those with 10 years above be paid MK40, 000 per hour and senior counsels getting K55, 000 per hour.

Kamangirah, therefore, wondered why the two party’s legal team that comprised of 20 members should accumulate such an amount within a space of less than year.

He, therefore, called on the lawyers that represented the parties to consider revising the demanded amount.

“In all fairness this is not proper and people may not be wrong to think and label such an act as judicial looting on an industrial scale,” he said, adding that the figure self-explains that access to justice in Malawi will remain a thing for the elite.

Concerned Citizens has, therefore, called on the lawyers to revisit their claims while considering Malawi’s economy.

“How can a court of law experts charge professional fees in one of the poorest economies on earth, a third world country,” Kamangirah added.

The grouping said that the legal team of lawyers should be accountable and should produce charge sheet that explains in detail all elements that bring up the K9.7 billion.

While describing the amount as exorbitant, unjustifiable and “undoubtedly beyond human comprehension,” the Concerned Citizens called on the legal team from both parties to wear a human face by charging reasonable legal fees which are in line with the Taxation Bill.

“We will take stake in all elements that seem not to resonate with the development path of this country,” said Kamangirah.-MANA