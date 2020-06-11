Pastor Salanje Tears Apart MCP-UTM Manifesto

The South African-based Malawian Pastor, Hastings Salanje has teared apart opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM Alliance Manifesto describing it as ‘empty’.

We need development not three meal a day- Salanje

The famous Pastor and Televangelist, Salanje made the comment on Thursday through his official facebook page ahead of the fresh presidential elections slated for 23 June.

He said Malawi needs tangible development projects not three meals a day and cheap fertilizer as it is with MCP-UTM manifesto.

“I have watched most of the manifestos of the politicians who are currently campaigning for the office of president in Malawi, but am surprised to see that all I hear is fertilizer azachipa and Mudzidzadya katatu pa tsiku.

I said really you are running for the office of president of Malawi kuti athu azizadya katatu pa tsiku? And fertilizer azatchipe?“ posted Pastor Salanje

He added: “What about building new roads and new cities in Malawi? Our politicians all they are talking is about food. Malawians you need good leaders who will develop this country.”

In its manifesto, the governing Democratic Progressive Party and United Democratic Front (UDF) alliance led by Professor Peter Mutharika has promised to continue developing Malawi with good road networks, youth employment and establishing new companies.

Malawi will hold fresh presidential elections following the nullification of May 2019 polls by the court citing irregularities.