Minister of Finance to Unveil 2020/21 Budget on Friday

Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Joseph Mwanamvekha is expected to present the 2020/2021 Budget Statement on Friday.

According to a communiqué from the Ministry of Finance, Mwanamvekha will start presenting the budget statement at exactly 9:30 in the morning at the New Parliament building in Lilongwe.

The Ministry has urged members of the general public and all concerned stakeholders to follow the budget statement presentation through radios, televisions and online broadcasting.

Malawi president Professor Peter Mutharika Officially opened the 2020/2021 budget session of Parliament on Friday last week though a pre-recorded state of the national address.

In his address titled; “Balancing Development and Politics: Renewing Our Love for Our Country”, Mutharika tackled a number of issues affecting Malawians and how his government continues to address them in order to better the lives of the citizenry.