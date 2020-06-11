Malawi’s Cashgate Queen Joyce Banda Wants Malawians to Die Of Covid-19

Government has asked former President Dr. Joyce Banda and opposition political parties to stop politicizing Covid-19 pandemic which has so far killed four people in the country.

JB wants Malawians to die -Botomsni

Minister of Information, Mark Botomani made the statement on Thursday after the former President Banda made ‘false and irresponsible’ remarks claiming the country has no Covid-19 cases.

The Minister Botomani said remarks by the former head of state are very unfortunate and lacks the spirit of patriotism. He said Joyce Banda’s shows that she does not care about the lives of Malawian.

“Such a statement, coming from a parent and a former president, is not only irresponsible but also unfortunate and lacking in patriotism.

It is clear that Mrs. Banda has no love for the country and does not care if many Malawians die of the pandemic.” said Botomani

The Minister further said Covid-19 tastes are being conducted by well-trained laboratory technologists who follow World Health Organization (WHO) standards.