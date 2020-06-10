Police , Political Parties Meet Over Violence

By Chimwemwe Njoloma

Lilongwe, June 10, Mana: Lingadzi Police Station in Lilongwe through its community policing office on Tuesday summoned politicians, chiefs and religious leaders over political violence to map way forward on ending the malpractice.

Participants pose with the police

Community Policing Coordinator for Lingadzi Police Station, Inspector Rashid Chimala, warned the participants that anyone found inciting political violence will face the law.

He assured the gathering that police will provide maximum security to any political party during and after the campaign period.

Speaking during the meeting, Senior Group Village Kauma condemned the political violence taking place in the country which he said is risking lives of innocent people.

He said people should learn to tolerate but also allow leaders to level a fair playing ground for all political parties without any interference.

“We will not allow politics to divide us and bring so much hatred amongst us. We say no to violence,” he said.

Kauma said it is possible for people to belong to different political parties and live peacefully.

He said no person should allow to be used by greedy politicians but all should fight to protect lives and the country at large.

Chairperson for Pastors Fraternal at Kauma, James Chirwa said political parties are not eternal hence the need to love and tolerate each other.

He told the representatives that they should refrain from inciting political violence alluding to attacks on each other.

“Leaders have got a big role to play. Violence can either or not take place depending on what leaders are preaching to their supporters. What leaders utter from their mouths has the power to incite or stop violence,” said Chirwa.

In her remarks, District Civic Education Officer for Lilongwe Hajila Allie said he could not believe it when he learnt that there was political violence at Kauma.

She said what happened at Kauma, just like any other place, is uncalled for and should be condoned in strongest terms.

She said the situation had risked lives of many including children who do not even know what politics is.

“Politics is and will always be here. The ball is in our hands to choose what is right in God’s face and in our society.

We condemn the malpractice in strongest terms and we hope it will not happen again,” said Allie.