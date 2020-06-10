Fresh Presidential Polls in Limbo

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Bright Msaka says Malawi will not hold fresh presidential elections unless parliament amends the constitution to provide the date for the polls.

Msaka, who is also Deputy Leader of the House, made the remarks Wednesday evening following the rejection of a constitutional amendment bill for the election through vote.

He said that Parliament has no choice but to pass the Bill in question if Malawi is to have a legally accepted fresh presidential election.

Malawi will hold fresh presidential elections following the nullification of May 2019 Presidential polls by the court.