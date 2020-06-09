Tsunami Hits MCP-UTM Alliance in Lilongwe

Over 200 opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM Party members have defected to the Mighty Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and United Democratic Front (UDF) alliance ahead of the fresh presidential elections.

The supporters were unveiled at the Mighty DPP headquarters in the capital Lilongwe Tuesday morning.

DPP Regional Governor for the Center, David Kambalame said their defection is testimony of renewed trust and confidence in the DPP – UDF Alliance.

Among those that have defected to the Alliance are youth from Msundwe in Lilongwe.

Top officials at the function were Presidential advisor on political affairs Dean Josiah Banda, DPP Senior Governor for Lilongwe urban Mussa Saidi and DPP’s Director of women in the central region Marrium Chimbalanga.