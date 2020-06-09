No Fatal Casualty At Mzuzu Job Seekers Stampede

Ministry of Health officials has refuted social media reports indicating that three people died on Tuesday at Katoto Secondary School in Mzuzu during a walk-in interview stampede.

Job seekers relocated to Katoto Secondary School Ground for the interview, pic by Gracian Jeke, MANA

The stampede occurred after a gate they were clinging to while waiting to get in the school’s campus for interviews was opened with full force.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency, Mzuzu Central Hospital spokesperson, Dr. Arnold Kayira said the hospital received more than 80 patients who got injured at the stampede.

“some sustained minor injuries and there is no death as it is said on different social media platforms, but three of them are still admitted to the hospital for further observation while the rest were treated as out-patients,” said Kayira.

Meanwhile, some of the job-seekers are still at the interview venue waiting for their chance to get employed.