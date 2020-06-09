Mutharika to Launch Construction of Bullets, Nomads Stadia

Malawi President Professor Peter Mutharika will on Thursday launch the construction of Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers stadia in Blantyre, Ministry of Sports has confirmed.

The two stadia are expected to be constructed at Zingwangwa ground and Soche in Blantyre respectively.

“After unveiling of the plaques at the two construction sites, the State President will proceed to Bangwe Desert Ground where he will launch the commencement of the construction works,” reads a statement from the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture

According to the Ministry, the construction work for the two stadia will be completed within 104 weeks.

President Professor Mutharika promised to construct the two stadia for Blantyre super league giants Nyasa Bullets and Be Forward Wanders in May last year.

China Civil Engineering Construction Company and Anhui Foreign Economic Construction (Group) Company have been hired by the government to construct the two stadia.